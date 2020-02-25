Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,223 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of PKG traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,703. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

