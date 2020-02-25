Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 58,156 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 747.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

NRZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 4,091,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.17%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.