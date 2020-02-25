Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 995 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.23. 557,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.02. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

