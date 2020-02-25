Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 474.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,816 shares of company stock worth $13,170,605 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.53.

EQIX stock traded down $14.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $630.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.07. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $417.25 and a fifty-two week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

