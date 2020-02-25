Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,694,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,699,000 after buying an additional 424,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,340. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.