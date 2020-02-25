Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 30,941 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,941 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 300.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 46,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.39 and a 200 day moving average of $358.44. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $315.09 and a 1 year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

