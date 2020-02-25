Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,627 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 58,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

