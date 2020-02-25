Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Rockwell Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Medical.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 2,213,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,076. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

