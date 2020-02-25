Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Jay B. Knoll Sells 3,500 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROG traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Rogers’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Rogers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rogers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

