Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,621,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. 15,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.