Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON: RR):

2/21/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,186 ($15.60) to GBX 1,191 ($15.67). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/5/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 485 ($6.38). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,080 ($14.21) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock.

LON:RR traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 609.40 ($8.02). 4,218,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 672.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 724.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion and a PE ratio of -4.86. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Ian Davis purchased 286 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Insiders have acquired 703 shares of company stock worth $490,346 over the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

