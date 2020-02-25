Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Trimmed by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

ROST opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.