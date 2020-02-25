Ross Stores (ROST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.47. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.