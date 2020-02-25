Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$23.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

TSE TCL.A traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.77. 154,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,806. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$12.56 and a 1-year high of C$22.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

