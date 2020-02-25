Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$35.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.43.

TSE D.UN traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 185,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$23.01 and a 52-week high of C$33.79. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 199,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069,106.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,280,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,206,029.76. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$351,690.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,307,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,898,313.95. Insiders have bought 580,964 shares of company stock worth $17,807,908 in the last 90 days.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

