Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$5.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.45. 1,334,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,225. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

