Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/11/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/2/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/30/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 2,599,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,937. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 438,942 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 170,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

