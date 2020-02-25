RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RR Donnelley & Sons updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.65-0.95 EPS.

RRD traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

