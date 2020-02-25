RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.

NYSE:RRD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,287. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

