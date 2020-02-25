SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $187,179.00 and $337,399.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00333323 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018974 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,466,000 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

