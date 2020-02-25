Sai Market Cap Tops $103.13 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Sai token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular exchanges. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.