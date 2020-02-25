Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Salem Media Group’s earnings. Salem Media Group also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Salem Media Group.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 31,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $45,835.95. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 20,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $28,972.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 244,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 225,816 shares of company stock valued at $312,176 in the last three months. 55.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 121,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.26.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.