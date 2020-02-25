salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.16-3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $21-21.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.93 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.20.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.27. 11,257,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,571 shares of company stock valued at $86,697,320 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

