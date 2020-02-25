salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.875-4.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.20.

CRM traded down $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,257,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,571 shares of company stock worth $86,697,320. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

