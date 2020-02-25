salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0-21.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.93 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.20.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.27. 11,257,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,480. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total transaction of $808,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,856,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

