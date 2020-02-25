salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.875-4.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.18 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,257,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 192.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.20.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,856,470. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.