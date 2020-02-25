Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have been trending negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sasol earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 400,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

