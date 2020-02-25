Scala Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a total market cap of $355,299.00 and $218.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.02546483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00211620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00129009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

