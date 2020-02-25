Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,540,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

