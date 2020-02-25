Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. 621,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,658. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

