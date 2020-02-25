Scotiabank Lowers Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$24.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE ITP traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.91. 278,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.30 million and a PE ratio of 21.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$14.73 and a 52-week high of C$19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$287,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,280.79.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

