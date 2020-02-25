Scotiabank Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$27.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.57. The company had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,149. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$18.47 and a 12-month high of C$24.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Wallace Macdermid sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.86, for a total transaction of C$29,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,653.42. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,477 shares in the company, valued at C$2,750,489.91.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

