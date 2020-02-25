Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.