SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,440.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $9,440.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

