Scry.info (DDD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $408,036.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Scry.info token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $408,036.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.02825136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00219678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00136465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

