Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) is Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 32.8% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 0.74% of SEA worth $97,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in SEA by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,043,646 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,195,000 after buying an additional 94,232 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 6,215,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.41. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

