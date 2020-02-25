SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of SeaSpine worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SeaSpine by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $306.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.11.

SPNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other SeaSpine news, CEO Keith Valentine purchased 20,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

