Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.74 and a 12 month high of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.80 million and a P/E ratio of 52.22.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

