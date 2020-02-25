Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Set at C$7.00 by Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) has been assigned a C$7.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 86.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

SES stock traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. The stock has a market cap of $737.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.01. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.44.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

