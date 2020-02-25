Seele Hits Market Cap of $59.43 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Seele token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Seele has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Seele has a market cap of $59.43 million and $27.28 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00491695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.06287732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00059029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010761 BTC.

About Seele

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HADAX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

