SEGRO (SGRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SEGRO (LON: SGRO):

2/20/2020 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – SEGRO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 850 ($11.18).

2/17/2020 – SEGRO was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 830 ($10.92).

2/17/2020 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/10/2020 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/7/2020 – SEGRO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/5/2020 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

2/3/2020 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/28/2020 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 990 ($13.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 896.60 ($11.79) on Tuesday. SEGRO plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 926 ($12.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 904.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 843.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

Get SEGRO plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.