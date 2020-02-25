Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Posts Earnings Results

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 18,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

A number of research firms have commented on WTTR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

