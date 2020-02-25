Selfkey Market Cap Tops $5.41 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $3.01 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00491695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.06287732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00059029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, RightBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

