Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Head-To-Head Survey

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 8.71% 10.64% 6.96% Silicon Laboratories 2.30% 8.85% 5.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $627.20 million 4.45 $63.06 million $1.33 31.67 Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 4.93 $19.26 million $2.15 44.18

Semtech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silicon Laboratories. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Semtech and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73 Silicon Laboratories 0 3 5 0 2.63

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $48.45, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $121.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Semtech.

Summary

Semtech beats Silicon Laboratories on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

