Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $34,078.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003097 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000530 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

