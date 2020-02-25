Sentient Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,224.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $806,680.00 and approximately $13,224.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00980709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042118 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00203163 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

