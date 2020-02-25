Sessia One Day Volume Reaches $3.75 Million (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $696,105.00 and $3.75 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,133,358 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

