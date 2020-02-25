Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. MKM Partners cut their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

NYSE SHAK opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

