Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives “Sell” Rating from Cfra

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cfra in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $10.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. 7,017,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,611. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

