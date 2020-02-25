Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $563.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

